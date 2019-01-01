Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 17.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

