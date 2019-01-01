Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,735 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

