Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,101,670.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $600,496.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,228 shares of company stock valued at $50,910,506. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.07.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

