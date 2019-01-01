Coin2Play (C2P) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Coin2Play (CURRENCY:C2P) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Coin2Play has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Coin2Play was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin2Play has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin2Play coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin2Play alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000824 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000794 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Coin2Play Profile

C2P is a coin. Coin2Play’s total supply is 9,256,587 coins. Coin2Play’s official Twitter account is @coin2play. Coin2Play’s official website is coin2play.io.

Coin2Play Coin Trading

Coin2Play can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2Play directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2Play should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2Play using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2Play Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2Play and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.