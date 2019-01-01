CoinMeet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,840.00 (MEET)

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEET) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. CoinMeet has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $60,840.00 worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinMeet token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.02396794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00158044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00204181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026332 BTC.

CoinMeet Token Profile

CoinMeet’s launch date was April 2nd, 2018. CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io.

Buying and Selling CoinMeet

CoinMeet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMeet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMeet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinMeet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

