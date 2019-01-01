Columbia Financial (CLBK) vs. Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Financial Contrast

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Northfield Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 4.94% 6.19% 0.63% Northfield Bancorp 18.59% 5.87% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial and Northfield Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northfield Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Northfield Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.38%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Northfield Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $53.84 million 32.91 $3.67 million N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million 4.65 $24.76 million $0.73 18.56

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Columbia Financial does not pay a dividend. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Columbia Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and insurance and investment advisory services. It operates 47 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

