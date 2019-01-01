Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.75 Million

Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to post $573.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $587.50 million. Comfort Systems USA reported sales of $461.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comfort Systems USA.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $594.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.