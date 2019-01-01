Comparing Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) & Cornerworld (CWRL)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Cornerworld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Cornerworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions 35.70% 8.85% 3.44% Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerworld has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Cornerworld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $899.56 million 0.42 $308.89 million $2.80 8.03 Cornerworld $400,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerworld.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Cornerworld on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services. It also provides residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, risk mitigation, and construction inspection services; and fulfillment, loan origination system, certified loan insurance and certification, vendor management oversight platform, mortgage banker cooperative management, and mortgage trading platform solutions. In addition, the company offers mortgage brokerage and homeowners insurance solutions; and data, buy-renovate-lease-sell, renovation, property management, and appraisal management solutions, as well as real estate brokerage services under the Owners.com name. Further, it provides post-charge-off consumer debt collection services, customer relationship management services, and information technology infrastructure management services. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Cornerworld

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

