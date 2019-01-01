Comparing American Software (AMSWA) & Polar Wireless (BCDI)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Software and Polar Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 Polar Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Software presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Given American Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Polar Wireless.

Dividends

American Software pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Polar Wireless does not pay a dividend. American Software pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Software has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Polar Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 8.25% 8.28% 5.86% Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Software and Polar Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $112.70 million 2.87 $12.05 million $0.36 29.03 Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Wireless.

Summary

American Software beats Polar Wireless on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers cloud solutions for supply chain management, product lifecycle management, vendor quality, and vendor compliance and corporate social responsibility for brand retailers and manufacturers; and analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, network, and security services for software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Polar Wireless Company Profile

Polar Wireless Corp. is a development stage company, which focuses on packaging, selling, distributing and supporting open-source network security software. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

