Comparing Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR (BCMXY) and JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR (JPSWY)

Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR alerts:

This table compares Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR and JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR N/A N/A N/A JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR 6.41% 18.19% 7.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR and JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR and JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR $46.68 billion 0.53 $10.39 billion N/A N/A JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR $1.92 billion 0.69 $96.40 million N/A N/A

Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR.

Summary

JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR beats Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers personal banking products and services, including time deposits, education savings, fixed deposits, current deposits, personal call deposits, and hypothecated loans with RMB and foreign currency time deposit slips; credit, quasi-credit, and debit cards; housing, vehicle, and shop property loans; and wealth management services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and current, and contracted deposits; receivables transfer, account overdrafts, bill discounts, foreign government loans transfer, businesses guarantee, and inter-bank credit assets re-purchase and buy-out services; online tax payment, agent salary payment, agent collection and payment, and transfer settlement services; corporate cash management, entrusted loans, and agent settlement services; and bancassurance, investment banking, and various government-approved payments agent transfer services. In addition, the company provides international banking services comprising personal and corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, remittance and draft, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 198 branches and 3,270 banking outlets in China; 65 overseas banking outlets; and 1 representative office in Toronto. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About JAPAN Stl WORKS/ADR

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services. Its Industrial Machinery Products segment provides plastics and elastomer extrusion machinery, including polyolefin pelletizers, compounding and devolatilizing extruders, dewatering extruders, and auxiliary equipment; plastics processing machinery, such as injection molding machines, film and sheet machines, blow molding machines, and spinning extruders; industrial machinery comprising reciprocating compressors, rolling stock parts, bolt tensioners, and magnesium thixomolding machines; and magnesium injection molding machines, waste treatment equipment, and manufacturing equipment for electronic products, as well as defense equipment, including firing systems and missile launchers. This segment also provides maintenance concierge, training, retrofitting, and remote management/system maintenance services; and operates technical centers for various plastics processing technology to assist customer's research and development. In addition, this segment develops laser annealing and other laser application equipment; and chemical vapor deposition and plasma application equipment. Its Real Estate and Other Businesses segment engages in the regional development. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bk COMMUNICATIO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.