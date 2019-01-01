Comparing Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) and NASB Financial (NASB)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $26.47 million 2.69 $2.03 million N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $29.13 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Bancorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 7.66% 4.66% 0.38% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Magyar Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. As of November 2, 2017, it operated through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. As of February 05, 2015, the company operated six offices in greater Kansas City, Missouri; and others in Harrisonville, St. Joseph, and Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as loan origination offices in Kansas City, Missouri. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

