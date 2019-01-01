Comparing Universal Detection Technology (UNDT) & Hurco Companies (HURC)

Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Universal Detection Technology alerts:

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and Hurco Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A Hurco Companies $243.67 million 0.98 $15.11 million N/A N/A

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Detection Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A Hurco Companies 6.78% 10.83% 7.64%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Detection Technology has a beta of -2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Hurco Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Universal Detection Technology does not pay a dividend. Hurco Companies has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Universal Detection Technology and Hurco Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Universal Detection Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Detection Technology Company Profile

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Detection Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Detection Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.