Comparing Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY)

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zion Oil & Gas and Gazprom PAO (EDR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gazprom PAO (EDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Zion Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.70% -18.34% Gazprom PAO (EDR) 13.21% 7.88% 5.25%

Risk and Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$9.98 million N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) $112.27 billion 0.05 $12.21 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

