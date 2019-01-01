Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416,156 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,868,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,304,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after buying an additional 664,252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,220,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,956,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,120,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after buying an additional 190,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 53,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-stake-lessened-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.