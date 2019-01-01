ContractNet Price Up 13.1% This Week (CNET)

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ContractNet has a total market cap of $0.00 and $118.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContractNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and CoinBene. During the last seven days, ContractNet has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.02397061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00157321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00204221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026392 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026363 BTC.

About ContractNet

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official website is contractnet.com. ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContractNet is medium.com/@contractnetlabs.

Buying and Selling ContractNet

ContractNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContractNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContractNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

