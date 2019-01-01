Contrasting Acacia Communications (ACIA) & Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI)

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Acacia Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 3 2 0 0 1.40 Acacia Communications 2 4 9 0 2.47

Acacia Communications has a consensus target price of $45.21, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Acacia Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acacia Communications is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Acacia Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l $3.10 billion 1.28 $179.67 million $0.20 21.40 Acacia Communications $385.17 million 3.99 $38.50 million $1.19 31.93

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 4.06% 1.87% 1.09% Acacia Communications -7.68% 2.11% 1.77%

Risk & Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others. It also provides integrated solutions, such as design support services; libraries and intellectual property services; mask-making services; and wafer probing, bumping, assembling, and testing services. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks and solar cells related semiconductor products; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

