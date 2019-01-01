Contrasting Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) & Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Galicia and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lloyds Banking Group 1 6 4 0 2.27

Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.71%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Lloyds Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $4.19 billion 0.94 $503.09 million N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group $50.67 billion 0.91 $4.91 billion $0.55 4.65

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group 15.05% 15.62% 0.93%

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services for small and medium sized enterprises, corporates, mid-markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance products, such as life, home, motor, and protection insurance; investments comprising pensions and investment products; and wealth management products and services. It also provides credit cards, and personal and business loans; and online and telephone banking services. The company has a strategic partnership with Schroders plc to create a wealth management proposition. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.