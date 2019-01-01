Contrasting HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY) and United-Guardian (UG)

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HYPERA S A/S and United-Guardian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 9.14 $302.21 million N/A N/A United-Guardian $12.97 million 6.49 $3.84 million N/A N/A

HYPERA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than United-Guardian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HYPERA S A/S and United-Guardian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of United-Guardian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HYPERA S A/S and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97% United-Guardian 33.88% 39.67% 34.93%

Risk and Volatility

HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United-Guardian beats HYPERA S A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL FA, and LUBRAJEL BA, which are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent for use in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. United-Guardian, Inc. also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products. The company markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. United-Guardian, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

