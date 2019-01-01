Contrasting Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) and Its Peers

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLND) is one of 536 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Millendo Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Millendo Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics $290,000.00 -$50.97 million -0.40 Millendo Therapeutics Competitors $2.16 billion $162.23 million -1.17

Millendo Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Millendo Therapeutics. Millendo Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Millendo Therapeutics has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millendo Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millendo Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics -10,128.37% -47.06% -42.39% Millendo Therapeutics Competitors -1,965.87% -93.52% -27.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Competitors 3981 11596 25924 864 2.56

Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.89%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.63%. Given Millendo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Millendo Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics rivals beat Millendo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics

