Contrasting Myers Industries (MYE) and Trailblazer Resources (TBLZ)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trailblazer Resources has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myers Industries and Trailblazer Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $547.04 million 0.98 -$9.88 million $0.51 29.63 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Trailblazer Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myers Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries -4.21% 18.40% 6.93% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Trailblazer Resources does not pay a dividend. Myers Industries pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Myers Industries and Trailblazer Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myers Industries presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Myers Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Trailblazer Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. Its Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, tire pressure monitoring systems, general shop supplies; and brake, transmission, and service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Phoenix, and Seymoure brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.