Contrasting Pledge Petroleum (PROP) and Cardinal Energy Group (CEGX)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pledge Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Cardinal Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 776.14 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Cardinal Energy Group $910,000.00 0.65 -$8.61 million N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardinal Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Cardinal Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A -36.93% -35.70% Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pledge Petroleum and Cardinal Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pledge Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pledge Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.