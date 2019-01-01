Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $158.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,503. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.94.

In other American Tower news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,747,739.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,823 shares of company stock worth $59,006,693. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

