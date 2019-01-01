Cosan (CZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Cosan’s adjusted net income declined 28% year over year. However, net revenues grew 29% year over year. For 2018, Cosan affirmed its pro-forma net revenues to be R$50-R$53 billion. Cosan revised Comgás’ normalized EBITDA range to R$1.90-R$1.95 billion due to higher volume sold and efforts to control expense. In Raizen Energia, the company maintained the initial EBITDA projections of R$3.4-R$3.8 billion. Over the past year, Cosan’s American Depository Receipts (ADR) have outperformed the industry. However, at Raízen Combustíveis, Cosan narrowed the EBITDA projections for 2018 to R$2.75-R$2.95 billion. The guidance reflects reduction in the Otto cycle fuel demand, as well as impact of the truckers’ strike. Further, Cosan’s results will be hurt by adverse impacts of rising costs of sales and services, unfavorable weather conditions and increase in debt.”

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cosan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Santander lowered Cosan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Cosan stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Cosan has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 561,980 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cosan (CZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.