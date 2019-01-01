COSS (COSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. COSS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $73,534.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COSS has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One COSS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00001527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COSS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.02422041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00158599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00201224 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027052 BTC.

COSS Profile

COSS’s genesis date was March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,372,705 tokens. The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COSS is coss.io.

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COSS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COSS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.