Cott Corp (COT) Stake Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Cott worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cott by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,907,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,562,000 after buying an additional 889,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cott by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Cott by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 2,673,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cott by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,835,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cott by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,118,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,208,000 after buying an additional 200,286 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cott news, Director Graham W. Savage sold 12,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $187,157.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham W. Savage sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $118,027.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $489,935.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COT opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Cott Corp has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cott Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cott has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

