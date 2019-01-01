Coupecoin (COUPE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.00

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded up 41% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Coupecoin has traded up 134.5% against the dollar. One Coupecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Coupecoin has a total market capitalization of $3,855.00 and $69.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.02410778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00159651 BTC.

Paragon (PRG) traded 6,560.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00202227 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00201964 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027108 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Coupecoin

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coupecoin’s official website is www.coupecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Coupecoin

Coupecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coupecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coupecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

