Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.34.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.86. The company had a trading volume of 487,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,373. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 171,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $31,299,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 507,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,624,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 413,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,780,000 after buying an additional 154,535 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

