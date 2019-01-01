Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.43 Million in BRP Inc (DOOO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,813,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,156,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,716,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,655,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. BRP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. GMP Securities began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

