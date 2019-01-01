Credit Suisse AG Sells 45,402 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of ImmunoGen worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $669.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.56.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 673.66% and a negative net margin of 176.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,800 shares in the company, valued at $309,888. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $46,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

