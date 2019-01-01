Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.08.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

