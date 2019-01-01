Critical Analysis: CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Canadian Pacific Railway pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Pacific Railway pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Pacific Railway has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Canadian Pacific Railway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR $16.45 billion 2.65 $3.56 billion $1.92 11.01 Canadian Pacific Railway $5.05 billion 5.00 $1.86 billion $8.78 20.23

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Pacific Railway. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Pacific Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Canadian Pacific Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 21.79% 14.12% 4.89% Canadian Pacific Railway 34.07% 28.71% 9.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Canadian Pacific Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Pacific Railway 0 1 18 0 2.95

Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus target price of $237.15, indicating a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Canadian Pacific Railway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Pacific Railway is more favorable than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway beats CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides transportation, bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance and inspection, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures, maintains, and repairs railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the department store operation; wholesale and retail sales business; food and beverage sales; real estate leasing and sales; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that could be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that could be moved by train and truck. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 12,500 miles serving business centers in Montreal, Quebec and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. In addition, it offers transload, leasing, and logistics services. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

