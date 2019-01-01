Critical Comparison: Iteris (ITI) versus Viscount Systems (VSYS)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iteris and Viscount Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $103.73 million 1.20 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -93.25 Viscount Systems $6.14 million 0.02 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Viscount Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iteris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iteris has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viscount Systems has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iteris and Viscount Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 136.82%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and Viscount Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -4.93% -8.76% -5.50% Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iteris beats Viscount Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Viscount Systems Company Profile

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

