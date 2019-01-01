Critical Contrast: WVS Financial (WVFC) & United Financial Bancorp (UBNK)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Financial Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and United Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $10.14 million 2.87 $2.12 million N/A N/A United Financial Bancorp $269.65 million 2.78 $54.61 million $1.12 13.13

United Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and United Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 22.02% 6.92% 0.67% United Financial Bancorp 19.27% 8.52% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of United Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WVS Financial and United Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A United Financial Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given United Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Financial Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Summary

United Financial Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans, marine floor plan loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides various financial advisory services. It has 53 banking offices, 64 ATMs, and 7 loan production offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Rockville Financial, Inc. and changed its name to United Financial Bancorp, Inc. in April 2014. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

