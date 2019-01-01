Cubits Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (QBT)

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Cubits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cubits has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cubits has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00002503 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000378 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006842 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Cubits Coin Profile

Cubits (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. Cubits’ official website is qbt.scificrypto.info.

Buying and Selling Cubits

Cubits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

