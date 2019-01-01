Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

CMI stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at $684,044.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $3,307,107.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,371 shares of company stock worth $9,609,766. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

