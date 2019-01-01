CVCoin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $161,656.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00004672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HADAX, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.02382178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00157622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00204704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026374 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HADAX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

