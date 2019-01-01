CVS Health Corp (CVS) Short Interest Down 67.7% in December

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,357,418 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the November 30th total of 35,182,217 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,090,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

