Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,924,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,121,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,360 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 5,961.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 37.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 3,701,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $673.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Camillo Martino acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,000 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

