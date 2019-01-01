DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Director Buys $65,250.00 in Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $699,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. DCP Midstream LP has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.18%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $90,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Bank of America lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

