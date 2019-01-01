Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce sales of $157.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $146.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $505.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $506.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.28 million, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $60,717.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 861,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 660,997 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 854,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 618,666 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,847,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 388,445 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,138,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

TACO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 275,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,051. The stock has a market cap of $378.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.07. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.