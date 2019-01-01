Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 154.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 34.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of DLA opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.11 million.

Delta Apparel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Basics. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S.

