Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.57 Million

Brokerages expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce $335.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.82 million to $344.00 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $326.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denbury Resources.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.39 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of DNR opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $792.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.76. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury Resources (DNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.