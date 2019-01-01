Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 609,178 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 644.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,178 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.29% of American Outdoor Brands worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 308.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $278,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.08. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

