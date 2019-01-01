Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NTGR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.57% of NetGear worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.69 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.94 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $29,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $110,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,487.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

