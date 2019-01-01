Diamond One Day Trading Volume Tops $531.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00026928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $531.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,069,265 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.