Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.26 Million Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.65% of Penn Virginia worth $44,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

PVAC opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $96.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.30 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, purchased 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

