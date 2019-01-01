Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 384.18 ($5.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 352 ($4.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target (down from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 318.70 ($4.16) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.