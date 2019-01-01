Dominion Energy (D) Receives Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Dominion Energy has underperformed the industry it belongs to. Any delay in ongoing capital projects could adversely impact profitability of Dominion Energy . Reduction in solar investment tax credits and share dilution may affect its future results. The company and its gas unit’s dependency upon third-party producers for natural gas supply increases risk. However, The company Energy is benefiting from its regulated growth projects and synergies from Questar’s acquisition. The company’s expansion of electric transmission, natural gas facilities and midstream assets are strong positives. Its merger deal with SCANA received the approval of South Carolina Utilities Commission and is likely to be immediately accretive to earnings. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.82.

D opened at $71.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.78%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 4,053 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.

