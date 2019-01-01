Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,186,000 after acquiring an additional 711,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,849,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total value of $1,396,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.41.

DPZ opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $186.90 and a one year high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

