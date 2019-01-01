Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report $84.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.70 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $372.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $378.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $372.42 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $429.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, COO James A. Gariepy sold 14,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $599,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 1.10.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

